Unlicensed driver with prior DWIs charged with drunken driving

A Buffalo driver whose license has been suspended more than 10 times, including for twice in the 1990s for driving while intoxicated, was scheduled to appear in court on Friday following his arrest earlier this week on a DWI charge.

Wilford Daniels, 68, was arrested Monday night near Hempstead Avenue and Suffolk Street after he was pulled over for driving without headlights and taillights, according to a police report.

Daniels – whose license also was previously suspended for driving while ability impaired as well as refusing a chemical test – failed field sobriety tests at the scene and refused to submit to a breath test, according to the report. He was charged with DWI, two counts of first-degree and one count of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and refusing a breath test. He was also ticketed for an equipment violation.