No. 21 UB men's basketball moves to 6-0 for first time since 1930

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team is 6-0 for the first time since the 1930-31 season after a 96-77 win against Milwaukee on Friday morning in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

That 1930-31 team went 15-0, the only undefeated season in UB basketball history.

The Bulls are ranked No. 21 in this week’s Associated Press poll and No. 20 in the USA TODAY coaches poll.

The game was part of the Belfast Hall of Fame Classic. UB moves to the championship game of the Goliath Bracket at 10:30 a.m. (ET) Saturday against unbeaten San Francisco (6-0), a winner against Stephen F. Austin in Friday's other game. The game will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.

The key for UB was its three-point shooting, as Jeremy Harris made 4 of 5 from three-point range on the way to his team-high 21 points.

Nick Perkins had 20 points and nine rebounds, CJ Massinburg added 16, including four threes. He moved past Calvin Cage for 11th place on the school's career scoring list.

Milwaukee's biggest lead was three point midway through the first half, but UB then went on a 7-0 run to take a 7-0 run for a 26-22 lead. The Bulls went on a 9-0 run soon thereafter and Massinburg hit a three with 10 seconds left for a 42-32 halftime edge.

Milwaukee (2-5) trimmed the lead to four midway through the second half, but UB answered with a 7-0 run that turned into a 17-4 spurt to put the game out of reach.

"I was happy with the fight of our guys today and I think they are really starting to gel," coach Nate Oats said. "We gave them a few more runs than we would have liked, but I really liked the response of everyone on our team. I thought today was a total team victory."