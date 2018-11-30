UB football fans react with shock, dismay, pride to loss
The University at Buffalo football team had a heartbreaking loss in the Mid-American Conference championship game to Northern Illinois. Their fans reacted with a range of emotions.
Not the result we wanted, but very proud of @UBFootball chins up. #UBhornsUp #UBuffalo
— Adam Hammer (@ahammer22) December 1, 2018
Tough night for @UBFootball but we will be back!#WhyNotTheBulls #UBhornsUP #UBBulls #UBuffalo
— Ronald Balter (@UBBULLS1) December 1, 2018
What just happened? #UbHornsUp pic.twitter.com/y4PdeOYabJ
— AXIS 360 (@LiveAXIS360) December 1, 2018
#UB choked and gave away the MAC title. It truly is the season of giving. It's unreal #UBhornsUP
— Marino (@Marinos_Realm) December 1, 2018
It’s official, I will not be watching the @UBFootball bowl game because I have watched exactly 3 games this season, and they have lost exactly 3 games. Clearly I’m bad luck for the team. #GoBulls #UBHornsUp
— Kristin Waldby (@KWaldby10) December 1, 2018
Terrible finish by @UBFootball 20 unanswered points is not acceptable!! #UBHornsUp
— Christopher M. (@CMcEwan13) December 1, 2018
Losing Sucks!!!!!!!!!!! But, I still am proud to rep the Blue!!! @UBFootball #UBhornsUP
— Chris Raff (@ChrisRaff7) December 1, 2018
UB loses heartbreaker to Northern Illinois in MAC title game
