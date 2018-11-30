Two Genesee County residents arrested after traffic stop

Two Genesee County residents were arrested on drug charges Friday following a traffic stop in Stafford, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Jack E. Benson, 60, of Pavilion, was charged with three counts each of third-degree sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, felony charges, the Sheriff's Office said.

Jolynn M. Gorski, 38, of Batavia, was charged with one count of criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office said Benson, operating the vehicle, had an active sealed indictment warrant for the six charges against him.

Benson had allegedly sold fentanyl to an agent of the Genesee County Local Drug Enforcement Task Force on three occasions, the Sheriff's Office said. He was allegedly found in possession of suspected heroin worth about $1,300, the Sheriff's Office said.

Benson was held without bail and Gorski was released after being issued an appearance ticket, the Sheriff's Office said.