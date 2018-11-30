Two Buffalo men face felony marijuana charge

Two Buffalo men who each face a felony marijuana charge are due in city court Dec. 17.

Dylan Germano, 27, and Patrick A. Snyder, 27, were arrested Sunday afternoon on Niagara Street, between Porter Avenue and Jersey Street. Police reported finding about 3 pounds of marijuana in their trunk, according to a Buffalo police report.

Officers pulled them over after smelling an odor of marijuana coming from their vehicle, according to the report. Police reported finding a burning marijuana blunt and a vape pen with marijuana inside.

Germano, of Trinity Place, and Snyder, of Abbott Road, were charged with second- and fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, according to the police report.