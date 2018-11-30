Town of Tonawanda man pleads guilty to drugs, weapons possession

A Town of Tonawanda man Friday pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

According to prosecutors, on Feb. 8 John Drake, 34, was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by Amherst Police speeding on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The officer recognized Drake as a person wanted on an active bench warrant in Amherst, the District Attorney's Office said.

Prosecutors said Drake refused to exit the vehicle and ignored commands to show his hands. Following a struggle with police that involved a taser, Drake was removed from the vehicle at gunpoint, the District Attorney's Office said. Once Drake was removed, a loaded pistol and a half-ounce of cocaine was found, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Drake faces a maximum 15 years in prison when sentenced Jan. 4, prosecutors said.