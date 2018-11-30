Story time set at Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center

A monthly story time program for families begins Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, 825 Depot Avenue West.

Stories, crafts and snacks will be offered for the program geared toward children between 3 and 9 and their caregivers. Story time, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., doesn't include admission to the Heritage Center.

The program kicks off with stories about Kwanzaa and other diverse customs.

Future events include story hours about Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 12, Black History Month on Feb. 9 and Harriet Tubman on March 9.