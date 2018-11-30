Stolen SUV found torched in Niagara Falls

An SUV stolen from an address on Niagara Avenue on Thursday night was later found burning on 38th Street, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

The vehicle fire was reported around 9:15 p.m. on 38th, between Royal and Simmons avenues. A fire inspector reported gasoline was found inside the vehicle, according to the police report.

The father of the vehicle's registered owner told police he arrived at a home on Niagara Avenue around 7:30 p.m. and fell asleep, only to be awakened by a phone call that his vehicle was on fire.

The man told police he still had the vehicle's keys but did not remember if he left the vehicle unlocked.