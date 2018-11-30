SCIASCIA, Maria R. (Guarneri)

Of Lockport, entered into rest November 26, 2018; beloved wife of the late Charles Sciascia; devoted mother of the late Grace Sciascia and Daniel Sciascia; cherished grandmother of Daniel and Charles; loving daughter of the late Gaetano and Maria Guarneri; dear sister of Teresa (Joseph) Esposto, Salvatore Guarneri, Yolanda (Joseph) Riccardi, Gabriella (Calogero) Gianforcaro, and Domenico (Carmella) Guarneri; fond friend of Maia DiLorenzo; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 2-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Hope Church (Annunciation), 248 Lafayette Ave., Buffalo, on Monday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com