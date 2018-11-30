SCHMAHL, Margaret "Sherry" (Cleveland)

Age 77, of Youngstown, NY, passed away on Wednesday, November 28, 2018. Born on July 14, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Elizabeth (Starchuck) Cleveland. Sherry is survived by children; step-children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; her sister and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her former spouse, NFPD Ret. Lt. Charles (Barbara) Schmahl and 2 sisters. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 1st from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM in the funeral chapel. Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, memorial offerings may be made to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander of OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY. Please visit www.goodlandercares.com for online condolences and view full obituary.