SCHAEFFER, Joseph C.

SCHAEFFER - Joseph C. November 28, 2018, age 81; beloved husband of Mary L. (nee Lichenthal) Schaeffer; devoted father of Joseph J., Mark (Tracy), Brad (Jennifer) and Greg; loving grandfather of Tyler, Connor, Owen, Nicholas, Jadyn, Adalyn, Alden and Kerigan; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Sunday from 1-4 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 4 PM. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com.