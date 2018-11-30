Sabres ratings up 46 percent on season after huge viewership Thursday

The Buffalo Sabres hot streak is continuing in one area – TV ratings.

The team’s 5-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday night that ended its 10-game winning streak had a season-high 15.4 rating on MSG.

It was easily the highest-rated Sabres game in years. The Sabres are now averaging an 8.3 rating this season, up 46 percent from the same period last season.

The high rating Thursday came despite the fact the game was played for a few hours opposite the Dallas Cowboys' 13-10 upset victory over the New Orleans Saints that was carried on Fox affiliate WUTV.

The Thursday Night Football game had a 7.5 rating, thanks to a significant ratings bump to 10.3 after the Sabres game ended. The last hour of the Cowboys' win averaged a 9.2 rating.

email: apergament@buffnews.com