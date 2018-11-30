Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 30, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to humorist Mark Twain, born Samuel Langhorne Clemens on this date in 1835, “Good breeding consists in concealing how much we think of ourselves and how little we think of the other person.”

• • •

CALLING SHOPPERS – The Churchill Memorial United Methodist Women will hold their fourth annual Christmas cookie bake sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the church at 8019 Boston State Road, Hamburg. There also will be coffee cakes, breads and other baked goods.

Circle II Women’s Group at the First Presbyterian Church, 149 Broad St., City of Tonawanda, will offer a bag sale from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Shoppers can fill a bag with items for $2.

St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 1475 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, will hold a vendor and craft fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Bring a non-perishable food item and receive a raffle ticket. For info, call 674-1233 or visit st-petersucc.org.

Calvary Episcopal Church in Williamsville will benefit from a shopping day fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Carousel Clothing and Collectibles, 6094 Main St., Williamsville. Customers who mention Calvary will have 15 percent of their sale donated to the church.

• • •

MAKE IT, TAKE IT – St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 3921 Mapleton Road near Shawnee Road, North Tonawanda, will hold a Christmas Craft Workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, offering crafts for 50 cents and up. Lunch will be available at noon. Drawings for a basket raffle start at 3. Winners need not be present. There also will be free gift wrapping. For info, call 731-4756.

• • •

SINGING OUT – The 70-member Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus presents its annual holiday concert, Our Grown Up Christmas List, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Ave. Special guests include the Tech Tones from Hutchinson Central Technical High School. Tickets are $20. Call 884-8437 or visit buffalogaymenschorus.org.

St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 1475 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, offers a free Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Sunday featuring the church’s two musical groups, Strike the Rock and the Chancel Choir.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Candy Porter, Doreen Halt, Molly Halt, Jason Pominville, John Jubulis, John Bava, Lynne Johnson, Thom Volk, Amber Cornwall Lockhart, Greg Morrisette and Sylvia Campanell.

AND SATURDAY – Peggy Martin, Justin Powell, Phil Fairbanks, Blair Woods, Rebekah Sipos, Seymour H. Knox IV, Brian Dickman, Eva Herer, Sister Mary Judith Goehring, Carrie Dellamore, Donna Saviola, Adam Mauer, Michael Mulvaney, Chris Swan and Dominic Donovan.

AND SUNDAY – Mary Griffa, Alan Bedenko, David Marciniak, Bob Farwell, Gary Adams, Erin Ewell, Frank Catalfamo, Jason Pennella, Andrew Baker, Jill Benninger, Finley Hopper Sullivan, Denise Crawford, Frank Mendel, Gweneth Strynadka, Lily Hart and Anthony Sole.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.