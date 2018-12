PRAVEL, Nancy, RN

PRAVEL - Nancy, RN 87, of Boca Raton, died on November 14, 2018, at The Encore of Boca Raton. Nancy was born in Cheektowaga, NY on December 30, 1930 to Otto and Elizabeth DuPernell. She was predeceased by husband LaVerne F. Pravel. Nancy is survived by sons John Pravel (Latham, NY), Kurt Pravel (Boca Raton, FL), and daughter Lisa Meudt (Atlanta, GA). Nancy requested to be cremated with no service.