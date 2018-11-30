ORR, Kevin J.

November 28, 2018. Beloved husband of Robin (Salzman) Orr; dearest father of Lola; step-father of Michael (Christina), Nicholas (Daniella) and Jessica; Pop Pop to 13 grandchildren; brother of Kim, James and late Daniel Orr; son of late Russell Lee and Jane Orr; grandson of late Jerry and Elizabeth LaMattery; son-in-law of Howard and Joyce Salzman; brother-in-law of Rhonda, Raeanne, Randi and Joseph; loving friend of James Bauer. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass to be held on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 11 AM in St. Andrews R.C. Church, corner of Reiman and Crocker Sts., Village of Sloan. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com