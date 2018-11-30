Niagara Falls man chased by tourist, charged with stealing from SUV

A Packard Court man was charged Thursday night with stealing from a vehicle parked in downtown Niagara Falls, according to a police report.

Richard J. Royster, 52, was taken into custody behind the Red Coach Inn Buffalo Ave. shortly after 6 p.m.

An Ohio man told city police he chased a man he saw walking away from his SUV, which was parked to the west of the Red Coach Inn. The vehicle had a window broken out and items taken from inside, according to the report. The victim lost sight of the suspect, who was carrying a bag, and who was later spotted hiding by a police detective.

Royster had a flashlight and gloves in his possession, as well as the victim's car keys and credit cards, according to the report. He was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, possession of burglar tools and criminal mischief.