Niagara basketball's rally falls short against St. Francis (Pa.)

The Niagara men's basketball team rallied from a double-digit deficit to tie the score in the final minute but was unable to beat St. Francis (Pa.), falling 79-75 on Friday night.

Niagara (2-4) tied the score at 75 on a three-pointer by James Towns with 59 seconds remaining. Keith Braxton then sank a short jumper to give the Red Flash (3-4) the lead with 26 seconds to go. Towns missed a layup and Braxton grabbed the rebound and was fouled. He made both free throws to secure the victory.

Forward Dominic Robb scored 22 points for the Purple Eagles. Towns finished with 16 points and Keleaf Tate added 14 points.

Niagara has lost its last three after a 2-1 start and heads to Pitt on Monday night.

Bona continues homestand

After playing its second of three Big Four matchups within a month, St. Bonaventure will play host to Delaware State on Saturdat at the Reilly Center. The game starts at 4 p.m.

The Bonnies (2-5) are coming off a 70-55 victory over Canisius as they welcomed back Courtney Stockard, who missed the first six games after having knee surgery.

Stockard, who was named to the preseason all-Atlantic 10 team, scored 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had three assists in his season debut.

Delaware State is 1-6.

Busy day for women

The UB women will play their fourth consecutive road game when the Bulls travel to Central Connecticut State for a 1 p.m. tipoff. The Bulls are 4-1 and coming off wins against Georgetown and South Dakota State at the South Point Shootout in Las Vegas. UB’s Cierra Dillard leads the nation in scoring, averaging 26.6 points per game.

Central Connecticut State is 1-4.

Coming off a 48-42 win at Albany, its first of the season, Canisius’ women’s basketball team will take on visiting Youngstown State at 2 p.m.

In giving first-year coach Scott Hemer his first win with the Griffs, senior Sara Hinriksdottir scored 16 points, grabbed six rebounds and shot .750 from 3-point range.

The Penguins (5-2) beat Akron, 72-61, after dropping back-to-back games against Yale and Kent State.

Just a few miles away from the Koessler Center, Niagara’s women will gear up for a home game against Howard, which tips off at 3 p.m.

The game also marks the inaugural “Dads and Daughters Day” for the Purple Eagles.

Niagara is 1-5 on the season, winning for the only time against Morgan State on Nov. 17.