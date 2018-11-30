NFL power rankings: Week 13

Through Thursday's game. Last week's ranking in parentheses.

1. Los Angeles Rams (10-1)

Clinches NFC West with a win or Seattle loss or tie by both. (Previous: 2)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (9-2)

Have won six of last seven against Oakland. (3)

3. New Orleans Saints (10-2)

Ten-game winning streak snapped, but one more victory clinches playoff berth. (1)

4. New England Patriots (8-3)

Tom Brady needs two TD passes to surpass Peyton Manning for most in NFL history, including playoffs. (5)

5. Chicago Bears (8-3)

Chase Daniel is expected to start a second consecutive game in place of injured Mitchell Trubisky. (6)

6. Houston Texans (8-3)

Franchise-record eight-game winning streak. (7)

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-3-1)

Antonio Brown has 10 TD catches in his last nine games. (4)

8. Los Angeles Chargers (8-3)

Austin Ekeler takes over as lead back with Melvin Gordon sidelined by a knee injury. (8)

9. Dallas Cowboys (7-5)

Have won four consecutive games to ensure at least a tie for first place in the NFC East. (13)

10. Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

Five-game winning streak after opening the season 1-5. (9)

11. Minnesota Vikings (6-4-1)

Adam Thielen has 100 receiving yards in nine games this season, a franchise record. (10)

12. Seattle Seahawks (6-5)

Russell Wilson and Drew Brees are only QBs with 25+ TDs and five or fewer INTs. (12)

13. Baltimore Ravens (6-5)

Undrafted rookie Gus Edwards has surpassed 100 rushing yards in two consecutive games. (14)

14. Carolina Panthers (6-5)

Christian McCaffrey can’t do it all by himself. (11)

15. Philadelphia Eagles (5-6)

Zach Ertz’s 84 catches are most by a tight end in a single season in franchise history. (18)

16. Washington Redskins (6-5)

Adrian Peterson needs two TDs to surpass Jim Brown for fifth-most in NFL history. (15)

17. Denver Broncos (5-6)

Phillip Lindsay is averaging 5.78 yards per carry, third-most in NFL (min. 100 attempts). (20)

18. Green Bay Packers (4-6-1)

Aaron Rodgers has 1,489 passing yards, nine TDs and 1 INT in five home games. (19)

19. Tennessee Titans (5-6)

Marcus Mariota isn’t the problem. (16)

20. Miami Dolphins (5-6)

Ryan Tannehill is undefeated in last seven starts at home. (21)

21. Cleveland Browns (4-6-1)

Baker Mayfield aims for third consecutive game with 140-plus passer rating, joining Aaron Rodgers and Kurt Warner. (23)

22. Detroit Lions (4-7)

Matthew Stafford must contend with former teammate Ndamukong Suh. (22)

23. Atlanta Falcons (4-7)

Matt Ryan leads the league with 3,683 passing yards. (24)

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)

Mike Evans has more than 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first five seasons. (26)

25. New York Giants (3-8)

Saquon Barkley’s 12 TDs tie Bill Paschal and Odell Beckham Jr. for the rookie franchise record. (25)

26. Buffalo Bills (4-7)

Haven’t lost in three weeks. (28)

27. Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)

Jeff Driskel will make his first NFL start against Denver, with Andy Dalton on injured reserve. (17)

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-8)

Cody Kessler starts in place of the benched Blake Bortles. (27)

29. San Francisco 49ers (2-9)

Eight-game losing streak against Seattle. (29)

30. Oakland Raiders (2-9)

Derek Carr hasn’t thrown an INT in six consecutive games. (30)

31. New York Jets (3-8)

Sam Darnold hopes to return from injury, otherwise Josh McCown could start again. (31)

32. Arizona Cardinals (2-9)

Larry Fitzgerald has five TD catches in his last five games. (32)