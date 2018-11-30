NFL power rankings: Week 13
Through Thursday's game. Last week's ranking in parentheses.
1. Los Angeles Rams (10-1)
Clinches NFC West with a win or Seattle loss or tie by both. (Previous: 2)
2. Kansas City Chiefs (9-2)
Have won six of last seven against Oakland. (3)
3. New Orleans Saints (10-2)
Ten-game winning streak snapped, but one more victory clinches playoff berth. (1)
4. New England Patriots (8-3)
Tom Brady needs two TD passes to surpass Peyton Manning for most in NFL history, including playoffs. (5)
5. Chicago Bears (8-3)
Chase Daniel is expected to start a second consecutive game in place of injured Mitchell Trubisky. (6)
6. Houston Texans (8-3)
Franchise-record eight-game winning streak. (7)
7. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-3-1)
Antonio Brown has 10 TD catches in his last nine games. (4)
8. Los Angeles Chargers (8-3)
Austin Ekeler takes over as lead back with Melvin Gordon sidelined by a knee injury. (8)
9. Dallas Cowboys (7-5)
Have won four consecutive games to ensure at least a tie for first place in the NFC East. (13)
10. Indianapolis Colts (6-5)
Five-game winning streak after opening the season 1-5. (9)
11. Minnesota Vikings (6-4-1)
Adam Thielen has 100 receiving yards in nine games this season, a franchise record. (10)
12. Seattle Seahawks (6-5)
Russell Wilson and Drew Brees are only QBs with 25+ TDs and five or fewer INTs. (12)
13. Baltimore Ravens (6-5)
Undrafted rookie Gus Edwards has surpassed 100 rushing yards in two consecutive games. (14)
14. Carolina Panthers (6-5)
Christian McCaffrey can’t do it all by himself. (11)
15. Philadelphia Eagles (5-6)
Zach Ertz’s 84 catches are most by a tight end in a single season in franchise history. (18)
16. Washington Redskins (6-5)
Adrian Peterson needs two TDs to surpass Jim Brown for fifth-most in NFL history. (15)
17. Denver Broncos (5-6)
Phillip Lindsay is averaging 5.78 yards per carry, third-most in NFL (min. 100 attempts). (20)
18. Green Bay Packers (4-6-1)
Aaron Rodgers has 1,489 passing yards, nine TDs and 1 INT in five home games. (19)
19. Tennessee Titans (5-6)
Marcus Mariota isn’t the problem. (16)
20. Miami Dolphins (5-6)
Ryan Tannehill is undefeated in last seven starts at home. (21)
21. Cleveland Browns (4-6-1)
Baker Mayfield aims for third consecutive game with 140-plus passer rating, joining Aaron Rodgers and Kurt Warner. (23)
22. Detroit Lions (4-7)
Matthew Stafford must contend with former teammate Ndamukong Suh. (22)
23. Atlanta Falcons (4-7)
Matt Ryan leads the league with 3,683 passing yards. (24)
24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)
Mike Evans has more than 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first five seasons. (26)
25. New York Giants (3-8)
Saquon Barkley’s 12 TDs tie Bill Paschal and Odell Beckham Jr. for the rookie franchise record. (25)
26. Buffalo Bills (4-7)
Haven’t lost in three weeks. (28)
27. Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)
Jeff Driskel will make his first NFL start against Denver, with Andy Dalton on injured reserve. (17)
28. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-8)
Cody Kessler starts in place of the benched Blake Bortles. (27)
29. San Francisco 49ers (2-9)
Eight-game losing streak against Seattle. (29)
30. Oakland Raiders (2-9)
Derek Carr hasn’t thrown an INT in six consecutive games. (30)
31. New York Jets (3-8)
Sam Darnold hopes to return from injury, otherwise Josh McCown could start again. (31)
32. Arizona Cardinals (2-9)
Larry Fitzgerald has five TD catches in his last five games. (32)
