NERO - Ronald A. Of Cheektowaga, NY on November 26, 2018 at age 84. Adoring husband of recently passed Anna Maria (nee Hess) Nero; loving father of Ronald T. (Karen) and the late Mario; cherished grandfather of Ashley (fiance James Capuana) and Derek (fiancee Paige Gullotti); great-grandfather of Sawyer James; beloved son of the late Joseph and Mary Nero; loving brother to Robert (late Shirley) Nero, Rose Marie (late William) Simet, Betty (late Norbet) Przepiora, Barbara (Robert) Reardon, the late Celio, John, Joseph, Otto, Michael and Thomas Nero; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Ron served in the U.S Airforce where he met and married his beautiful wife of 63 years. He was a restaurateur of Nero's on Union Rd. for 31 years, volunteer firefighter of the U-Crest Fire hall, a member of the Eagles Club, usher at O.L.H.C., and a member of the Holy Name Society. The family will be present Monday from 3-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (near Union Rd.). Family and friends are invited on Tuesday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Interment private. If so desired, memorials may be made in Mr. Nero's memory to the Parkinson Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Ste. 1509, New York, NY 10018.