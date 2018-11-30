MEKELBURG, Rita C. (Stang)

November 26, 2018, beloved wife of 62 years to the late Richard Mekelburg; devoted mother of Rick (Emily), Ken (Renee) Mekelburg and Debbi Sainz; loving grandmother of Chris, Katie (Joe), Brittany, Jessica, Jacob, Reese and Savannah; dear sister of Anthony (Barbara) Stang and the late Marie (James) Hoffman; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (two blocks East of Union Rd) where prayers will be offered on Monday at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel at 10 AM. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.