MARTINELLI, Augustine A. (Scibetta)

MARTINELLI - Augustine A. (nee Scibetta)

November 29, 2018, at the age of 85; beloved wife of the late Angelo V.; devoted mother of Paul (Camille) and Thomas (Deborah) Martinelli; cherished grandmother of Thomas Martinelli, Jr., Dana (Robert) Bull, Nicholas (Amanda) Martinelli and Steven (Katie) Martinelli; great-grandmother of Bryson and Isabella; dear sister of Sarina (late Skip) Soos, Frank (Florence) Scibetta, the late Mary Scibetta, Alice Desmon and Russell Scibetta; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave. (near Sheridan). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 71 Center Avenue (at Oliver), North Tonawanda (please assemble at church). Entombment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com