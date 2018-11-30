Man charged with four drug felonies on West Side

A Buffalo man faces four felony drug charges after an arrest on the city's West Side.

Demario L. Boler Jr., 40, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Monday outside a convenience store near the intersection of Grant Street and Auburn Avenue, according to a city police report.

Police reported finding 55 bags of heroin, 17 bags of crack cocaine and 5½ ecstasy pills in his pockets. The heroin and crack were packaged for sale and $885 in cash also was recovered, according to the report.

Boler, who was charged with two counts of third-degree and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, along with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, was due in Buffalo City Court on Friday.