Letter: Writer is correct; bishop should remain

Finally! A well-informed and reasonable solution to Bishop Richard Malone and his future in the Buffalo Catholic Diocese.

The Rev. Dennis Mancuso’s Nov. 16 letter outlined the reasons the bishop should remain. No excuses, just facts. I concur.

I am a practicing Catholic and have not changed my mind on priests; the hierarchy; or my faith in the Eucharist. The scandal is horrific. There were countless cover-ups. No remuneration can ever be enough for the abused. Those offenders will receive their justice from God … not me … not you. Let’s move forward!

Thank you, Father Mancuso!

Ilona Klein

Orchard Park