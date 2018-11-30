Letter: U.S. could have handled the caravan much better

The San Diego/Tijuana border is closed in both directions as of this writing because that unarmed, destitute caravan of asylum seekers we’ve had two months to prepare for has somehow unexpectedly overwhelmed America’s ability to operate a major border crossing.

Two questions for my right-wing friends:

• Why didn’t he just send immigration lawyers and judges, tents and interpreters? This could have been dealt with legally, expeditiously and fairly, with no disruption whatsoever to the border.

• What was the Army supposed to do, anyway? Can anyone please explain that?

Robert F Biniszkiewicz

Buffalo