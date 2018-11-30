Letter: Suggesting Bills tank is an insult to players

I’m not a sports aficionado, but I do know what the Nov. 17 letter writer suggested when he suggested that the Bills should “tank” the rest of the season for a better draft pick.

Bad idea.

Also, how do we do that? Do we put Josh Allen in to play, but not to win?

Do we ask our pass defense unit to not cover the receivers too closely?

Lastly, do we build a losing culture that the Bills try to shake next season?

The letter writer asked if the Bills should play for pride or a draft pick? How do you think the Bills players would answer that?

Tony Buttino Sr.

West Seneca