Letter: New Era’s logo money should go to workers

I live about 28 miles from Derby, but within striking distance of the New Era Field in Orchard Park. The price tag for having that brand emblazoned on the neighboring stadium is about $40 million(!) over seven years.

It would make sense for that same New Era logo to continue to adorn the soon-to-be abandoned factory building on Route 5. The minimal cost – except for the economic distress incurred by hundreds of former employees – certainly makes fiscal sense. In addition, there are the thousands of consumers (what we are in the corporate world) who would be passing by every day.

You and I both know that this will not happen. Once the windows and doors are boarded and barred, the brand will be removed from the facility, and the New Era corporate hierarchy will expect us to move on. All signs of their responsibility and culpability to those folks who lost their livelihoods must disappear. Some things are better not advertised.

And speaking of advertisement: All my New Era gear? It will soon be donated or thrown in the garbage. I will never wear this label again. It’s nothing personal. I have never worked for the company. Nor do I know anyone who has. It’s just that as a human, how can I remain unaffected by the maliciousness of New Era towards their employees and the community of Western New York?

Michael Tenhagen

West Seneca