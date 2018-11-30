Letter: Don’t let star ratings fool you on nursing homes

I have been closely following the articles in The Buffalo News and Refresh magazine regarding area nursing homes.

We have had too much experience over the last three years on the condition, care and insurance driven mandates in four area nursing homes.

The poor souls in these facilities that are without an advocate to help them suffer greatly.

All nursing homes receive plenty of money to afford enough nursing care and certified nursing assistants to keep the residents as healthy as can be and emotionally uplifted.

Don’t be fooled on a one-star rating versus a five-star rating. It means nothing. My husband was in a “five-star” rated facility. The building looked great, the care was frightening!

I have not heard one positive experience from people that have had loved ones at that facility.

The residents deserve respect, dignity and people that care with compassion. We know of a “one-star” rated facility that has just that!

Life is so precious. If you think you could never become disabled enough to have to live in a nursing home think again!

Cynthia Cotton

East Aurora