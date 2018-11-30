Letter: Cuomo has tainted honest gun owners

The SAFE Act passed by (Gov. Andrew) Cuomo and company was an act that has only affected honest firearm owners. It has made criminals of everyday gun owners that have no intention of using a firearm in a criminal offense.

They are people who enjoy everything from plinking to serious competitors. It has even included a security guard whose offense was carrying two empty higher capacity clips in a locked safe in his vehicle.

The SAFE Act is a “weapon” used by our governor to make honest people criminals. It needs to be repealed. And we do

need any more additions to the SAFE Act.

Dauna Schwab

Franklinville