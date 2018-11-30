KOCH, Norma Lou (Glass)

KOCH - Norma Lou (nee Glass)

Of Hamburg, NY. November 25, 2018. Loving mother to David (Shavonne) Koch, Howard (David) Koch, Jacqueline (Michael) Piazza, and Stephen (Stephanie) Koch; loving grandma to Christina (Richard) Koltoniak, Jamie, Sarahbeth, Alyssa, and Zachary; loving grammie to Jonathan, Alivianicole, Annalyn, and MaKenna. Family will receive friends Saturday, December 1st from 2-6 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., Hamburg Chapel, 207 Main St., Hamburg, NY 14075, where a service will be held following the visitation. Flowers are gratefully declined.