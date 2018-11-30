High School Extra: Orchard Park takes Fed Hockey opener

In a rematch of the 2018 Section VI quarterfinals the results would be the same.

The Orchard Park Quakers would defeat the Clarence Red Devils 5-3 at Northtown Center Thursday night.

Clarence struck first just five minutes in to open up a 1-0 lead and with a hooking penalty called on Orchard Park’s Zach Mecca they wanted to take advantage.

The Red Devils had a couple shots on net but were all stopped by the Quakers’ Tobias Bell on his way to a 26-save performance.

Clarence could not keep itself composed during the power play as Anthony Sweeney took a cross checking penalty to force the 4-on-4.

With more ice to work with the Quakers worked fast to score their first goal of the season.

Carson Senfield rifled one into the back of the net 14 seconds into the 4-on-4.

But, the Quakers could not keep the tie.

Clarence’s had its second goal on just six shots after scoring with 30 seconds remaining in the first.

Orchard Park would score once to tie in the second period before exploding in the third.

The Quakers had just 14 shots all game and almost matched it with 12 on net in the third.

Orchard Park took its first lead of the game on a power-play goal from Mecca 5:24 into the period.

The Red Devils’ Isaiah Corry tied it back up with 6:25 remaining after a pass from Lucas McDowell.

Less than two minutes would go by and Orchard Park would put the game on ice.

Goals by Joseph Redlinski and Bryson Miller less than 30 seconds apart finished off Clarence.

Sweet Home wins

Sweet Home boys hockey comfortably skated to a 3-1 victory against Kenmore East on Thursday.

Last season’s Division 2 state champions took a 2-1 lead 8:38 into the second period and would never let up.

Sweet Home’s Eric Abbate scored two goals in the victory. His second goal on the night came with 2:03 left in the third to seal the win.

Kenmore East called timeout with 1:05 remaining and pulled the goaltender as they attempted to force overtime.

It was not enough as Sweet Home won.

Michael Lisman made 19 saves for Sweet Home as it outshot Kenmore, 22-20.

Frontier beats rival

Frontier boys basketball defeated Hamburg, 52-39, in the first round of the Lions Club tournament.

Led by senior center Brian Norsen the Falcons advanced to the finals for their first win of the season.

Hamburg put up a strong shooting performance from deep that would not be enough. Sophomore guard David Benningfield had three 3-pointers on his way to 17 points and sophomore forward Andrew Genzel had two.

The Falcons will now compete in the finals against Lake Shore after their 49-48 victory against Lackawanna.