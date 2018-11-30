QB -- Aaron Chase, Starpoint, senior: Intelligent player on and off the field (99 average), the four-year starter matched Joe Licatau2019s Western New York record for passing touchdowns in a season (36). ...
QB -- Aaron Chase (continued): Directed offense that averaged 45.7 points and 490 yards per game, both school records. Set seven school records during his career, including single-season marks for passing yards (3,053), total TDs (40) and completions in 2018.
QB -- Aaron Chase (continued): Connolly Cup finalist led Spartans to third straight division title. Also kicked 42 extra points and averaged 35 yards per punt. Credits parents, coaches and teammates for his success.
RB -- Mike Rigerman, Pioneer, senior: Fourth-year starter thrived in shift to running back from tight end, setting six school records.
RB -- Mike Rigerman (continued): Rushed for a Western New York-high 2,118 yards on 218 carries and scored 32 touchdowns to help Panthers win division title and reach Section VI Class B final.
RB -- Mike Rigerman (continued): Rushed for 250 yards and four touchdowns in Week Four win at Cheektowaga. On defense, Rigerman made 101 tackles and three interceptions.
RB -- Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill, senior: A repeat selection, the fast and powerful Wahler fueled the Golden Eagles' run to their second straight state Class C semifinal appearance.
RB -- Aaron Wahler (continued): Scored a school-record 33 touchdowns, averaged 11.6 yards per carry and rushed for 1,929 yards. Rushed for 330 yards and three touchdowns in sectional final win over Southwestern.
RB -- Aaron Wahler (continued): Set school records for career rushing yards (4,907) and touchdowns (78). Two-time Connolly Cup finalist. Member of Cleveland Hillu2019s 4 x 100 state championship-winning relay team.
RB -- D'Jae Marcellus Perry, Bennett, junior: Explosive, big-play threat averaged 14.2 yards per carry and finished with 1,175 yards and 10 touchdowns for team that split carries between four running backs.
RB -- D'Jae Marcellus Perry (continued): Most memorable game came during Week 5 win over Lancaster in which he rushed 13 times for 275 yards and two touchdowns. Rushed for three touchdowns in division-clinching win over Niagara Falls.
RB -- D'Jae Marcellus Perry (continued): Scored on 91-yard run on Bennett's first play of sectional final. Recorded five sacks as a linebacker.
WR -- Malik Brooks, Lockport, senior: Perhaps the fastest receiver in the area, the Lionsu2019 top play-maker gave opposing defenses problems.
WR -- Malik Brooks (continued): Despite being double- and triple-teamed, the University at Buffalo verbal commit broke the Western New York record for receiving yards (1,244) in a season. Set school record for receptions (47) and touchdowns (17) in a season.
WR -- Malik Brooks (continued): All-American in track as a sophomore. Placed fourth in the 400-meters dash at the state track and field championships last spring.
WR -- Alex Card, Southwestern, senior: Three-year starter set nine school records during career, including single-season marks for receptions (66) and yards (1,105). Led Western New York in receptions. Finished with a school-record 222 receiving yards in win over Olean.
WR -- Alex Card (continued): Caught 17 of school-record 27 career touchdown passes this year to help Southwestern reach third straight sectional final. Connolly Cup finalist made 45 of 46 extra-point kicks.
OL -- Stephen Boyd Jr., Cardinal O'Hara, senior: Four-year starter, three-time All-Catholic and last year's Trench Trophy Underclassman of the Year is a finalist for the main Trench Trophy awarded to the areau2019s top senior two-way lineman.
OL -- Stephen Boyd Jr. (continued): Helped lead a balanced Hawks attack that won Monsignor Martin Class B championship. On defense, he made 65 tackles, including 10 for losses, and 7.5 sacks. Forced and recovered three fumbles, returning one for a touchdown.
OL -- Tyler Doty, St. Joseph's, senior: Trench Trophy finalist and University at Buffalo commit anchored Marauders' offensive line, which paved the way for a crew that averaged 278 yards rushing per game.
OL -- Tyler Doty (continued): Three-year starter considers his first touchdown, scored in a Week Eight win over Chaminade College (Ont.), as his most memorable moment of the season. Doty also is the reigning New York State Catholic High Schools Athletic Association champion in the shot put and discus.
OL -- David Gaca, Lancaster, senior: Three-sport athlete and three-year football starter helped Legends win third straight Section VI Class AA title. Trench Trophy finalist and team captain played left tackle for offense that averaged 32.1 points per game
OL -- David Gaca (continued): On defense, he made 34 tackles, including seven for losses, two sacks, an interception and blocked two PAT kicks.
OL -- David Gaca (continued): Also a member of Legendsu2019 state semifinalist lacrosse team and a sectional wrestling champion, Gaca has won five Section VI championships.
OL -- Nick Hamme, West Seneca East, senior: Trench Trophy finalist anchored exceptional offensive line for Trojans, who reached state Class A final. Highlights include 506-yard rushing day in win over Starpoint and 290-yard effort in state semifinal win over Indian River.
OL -- Nick Hamme (continued): Two-time division all-star considers Eastu2019s triumph over rival West Seneca West in the Section VI final as his most memorable game of the season.
OL -- Nick Hamme, shown with Jack Turner (continued): Also served as goalkeeper for West Seneca Eastu2019s boys lacrosse team, which won first sectional title and reached state Class C semifinal.
OL -- Joe Powers, Lew-Port, senior: Four-year starter and Trench Trophy finalist was top underclassman last year. Strong, athletic player notched 42 tackles (31 solo) and 4.5 sacks for Lancers.
OL -- Joe Powers (continued) : Favorite memory from a game this season came in 28-0 win over East Aurora when he forced a fumble and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown. Receiving interest from Patriot League and Division II schools.
K/P -- Tristian Vandenberg, Canisius, senior: The Ohio commit finished 22 for 22 on PAT kicks and went 6 for 6 on field goals. Twenty-four of his 36 kickoffs went for touchbacks.
K/P -- Tristian Vandenberg (continued): Averaged 35.2 yards per punt with five downed inside the opponents' 20-yard line. Led Canisius with 4.5 sacks and made 14.0 tackles for losses. Caught 14 passes, including three touchdown passes.
K/P -- Tristian Vandenberg (continued): Raised more than $10,000 in donations for childhood cancer as part of the Kick-It program through Alexu2019s Lemonade Stand in honor of his 3-year-old cousin Jack.
Utility -- Jon Stevens Clarence, senior: Three-sport athleteu2019s favorite moment came in Week Nine win over Hutch-Tech in which he finished with two pick-sixes, rushed for 187 yards and two scores, and set the school record for points in a game (28).
Utility -- Jon Stevens Clarence (continued): Scored school-record 155 points, finishing season with 20 touchdowns, including school-record nine receiving. Also nailed 18 of 20 PAT kicks and 3 of 4 field goals.
Utility -- Jon Stevens Clarence (continued): Made 42 tackles and three interceptions at cornerback.
Utility -- Cole Snyder, Southwestern, senior: Repeat first-team selection, Rutgers commit and three-sport standout broke Western New York record for touchdown passes in a season (37). Completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 2,069 yards and rushed for 482 yards and six TDs.
Utility -- Cole Snyder (continued): At safety, recorded 63 tackles, defensed three passes and made an interception. Averaged 32 yards per punt.
Utility -- Cole Snyder (continued): Set 23 school records, including career passing yards (5,302) and touchdowns (75) as four-year starting quarterback. Connolly Cup finalist.
DL Trevor Smith, Pioneer, senior: Trench Trophy finalist and two-way starting lineman helped Panthers to nine-win season, a division title and appearance in the Section VI Class B final.
DL -- Trevor Smith (continued): Class B-1 Defensive MVP recorded 68 tackles, 12 for losses, and 11 sacks.
DL -- Trevor Smith (continued): Two-year starter caps career with 125 tackles. Smith considers playing in final at New Era Field as his most memorable game of the season. He plans to attend Alfred University.
DL -- Jayon Renfro, South Park, senior: A member of one of the more intimidating starting defensive lines in Western New York, Renfro led the Sparks in tackles (80) and forced fumbles (six), and finished second in sacks (eight).
DL -- Jayon Renfro (continued): Had 14 tackles for losses. He recorded the sack and forced the fumble that Elijah Lewis returned 43 yards for the game-tying touchdown in the final minute of an eventual double-overtime playoff loss at Grand Island.
DL -- Jayon Renfro, shown with Elijah Lewis (continued): On his high school career: u201cIt was fun and exciting.u201d
DL -- Jihad Loynes, Bennett, senior: Trench Trophy finalist helped the seven-win Tigers reach a sectional final for the fourth time in five years in a different classification.
DL -- Jihad Loynes (continued): Recorded 82 tackles, including 40 solo stops, and had nine sacks. Three-year starter also recovered four fumbles for a defense that yielded 19.8 point per game.
LB -- Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East, senior: The 2018 Buffalo News Player of the Year seemingly did it all to help Trojans win first Section VI championship since 1981 and first appearance in state final.
LB -- Shaun Dolac (continued): Impact player on both sides of the ball, Dolac set school records for tackles in a season (145), rushing yards (1,993) and touchdowns (36).
LB -- Shaun Dolac (continued): Finished with 112 solo tackles, forced eight fumbles and made three interceptions.
LB -- Mike Glinski, West Seneca West, senior: Repeat selection helped Indians extend win streak from 15 to 24 games to reach second straight sectional final. Glinski recorded 123 tackles, including 14 for losses, four sacks and two fumble recoveries.
LB -- Mike Glinski (continued): Was member of Westu2019s 2017 state championship team. Made 300 tackles during two seasons on varsity.
LB -- Conor Mahony, Lancaster, senior: A returnee from the 2017 state Class AA runner-up team, Mahony thrived moving from defensive line to linebacker. The Class AA Defensive Player of the Year, Mahony recorded 100 tackles, including 13 for losses, and added five sacks for the Section VI champions.
LB -- Conor Mahoney (continued): Scored off a blocked punt and blocked two PAT kicks for the Legends. Mahony also plays offensive line for the three-time defending sectional champ.
LB -- Taivaughn Roach, Cheektowaga, senior: Roach broke his school record for tackles in a season with 151. He made 29 tackles for losses, six sacks, forced three fumbles and had a defensive touchdown for the Warriors, who yielded the fewest points in Section VI before the state playoffs.
LB -- Taivaughn Roach (continued): Tied single-game school record for sacks (five) and made 13 tackles in regular-season win over Iroquois.
DB -- Joe Jamison, Canisius, senior: Hard-hitting safety Jamison makes move from the third team to the first team. Led Crusaders with eight interceptions and forced three fumbles.
DB -- Joe Jamison (continued): Jamison also led his team in all-purpose yards (1,106). He finished with six touchdowns but scored four different ways (rushing, receiving, kick return and interception return).
DB -- Joe Jamison (continued): Forced 21 turnovers the past two seasons, including eight fumbles as a junior.
DB -- Bryan Ball, West Seneca West, senior: The Indiansu2019 defensive MVP for the season, Ball completed his third year as a starter with 82 tackles, eight tackles for losses and five interceptions.
DB -- Bryan Ball (continued): Scored on pick-six in win over Hamburg. Scored touchdown that set up game-winning conversion in sectional semifinal win over Starpoint
DB -- Bryan Ball (continued): Rushed for six touchdowns and averaged 13 yards per carry. Helped program capture state title back in 2017.
DB -- Rashad Law, Maryvale, senior: Repeat first-team selection and three-year starter. Law made 81 tackles, including 11 for losses and recovered a fumble.
DB -- Rashad Law (continued): The two-time all-state selection rushed 79 times for 893 yards and 16 touchdowns.
DB -- Rashad Law (continued): Considers win over Cleveland Hill as his most memorable game of the season, a contest in which he scored on a 22-yard run and on a 24-yard reception.
DB -- Dylan Kelly, WIlliamsville North, senior: Connolly Cup finalist and Class AA Division Defensive Player of the Year, Kelly recorded 63 tackles, including 10 for losses, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.
DB -- Dylan Kelly (continued): Displayed knack for delivering big plays when his team needed them most. Caught game-winning touchdown in Week Two overtime win at Clarence.
DB -- Dylan Kelly (continued): Finished with 32 receptions for 730 yards and 13 TDs u2013 a school record. Albany, Edinboro and Slippery Rock are among his college suitors.
