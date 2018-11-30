Duplicate Bridge: Dec. 1, 2018

The District 5 Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC), which awards silver points for play at ACBL sanctioned clubs, will be held Monday, Dec. 3, to Sunday, Dec. 9.

The Airport Bridge Club will offer two STaC pairs games every day Monday to next Saturday, at 10 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., and STaC team games at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9. Register in advance for the team games by calling 836-7016.

• • •

The Airport Bridge Club awards extra points at no extra charge at its game at 11:59 a.m. today, Saturday, Dec, 1.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2019

City of Toronto Sectional and City of Toronto Intermediate/Novice Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Friday, Jan. 6, to Sunday, Jan. 8. For info, click this link.

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 16, to Sunday, Jan. 20. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Jan. 25, to Sunday, Jan. 27. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 8, to Sunday, Feb. 10. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Spring Sectional –Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, April 5, to Sunday, April 7.

Rochester Spring Sectional – TBA. Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 16, to Sunday, April 21.

Ithaca Sectional – TBA. Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 21, to Monday, May 27.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Non-Life Master Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, May 31, to Sunday, June 2. For info, click this link.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 10, to Sunday, June 16.

Rochester Summer Sectional – TBA. Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14.

Rochester Regional – TBA. Tuesday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 11.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Manfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 3, to Sunday, Sept. 9.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Sept. 20, to Sunday, Sept. 22.

Rochester Fall Sectional – TBA. Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 15, to Sunday, Oct. 20.

Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5865 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 5, to Sunday, Nov. 10.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 15.

2020

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, to Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, March 28, 2020, and Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Rochester 199er Sectional – Friday, April 17, 2020, and Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, 2020, to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to Monday, May 25, 2020.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 5, 2020, to Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, 2020, and Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, 2020, and Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, to Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, to Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

• • •

• • •

• • •

Duplicate scores

Week of Nov. 19 to Nov. 25

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – North-south, A: Bob Sommerstein and Allen Beroza, 65.83%; B/C: June Feuerstein and Marilyn Sultz, 51.67%; east-west, A/B: Dorothy May and Dorothy Soong, 57.50%; C: Barbara Multerer and Art Schumacher, 45%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, A: Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, 61.25%; B: Dorothy May and Joe Rooney, 53.75%; Eva Schmidt and Dale Anderson, 51.25%; C: Nadine Stein and Joyce Greenspan, 42.08%; east-west, A: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 71.67%; B/C: Sandi England and Joanne LaFay, 50.83%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday morning – Larry Abate and John Bava, 58.33%; Martha and John Welte, 57.41%; (tie) Nancy Wolstoncroft and Mike Silverman, John Ziemer and Alan Greer, 56.25%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 68.06%; Dorothy May and Joe Rooney, 56.94%; Bonnie Clement and Joanne Nover, 50%; Vic Bergsten and John Ziemer, 49.31%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – A: Bill Boardman and partner, 63.89%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 59.03%; B: Martha and John Welte, 51.39%; C: Pawan Matta and Ed Morgan, 50.69%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Monday afternoon – 99ers. Bonnie Clement and JoAnne Nover, 58.33%; Laura and John Houghaling, 56.67%; Joann Smith and Edward Ziegenfuss, 46.67%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – Non-life masters. North-south, A: Carla Press and Agi Maisel, 55.65%; B: Carol Neuhaus and Sandra Silverberg, 54.08%; C: Betty Defeo and Rose Ann Grimaldi, 51.02%; east-west, A: Audrey Ray and Carol Roth, 63.10%; B: Joel Brownstein and Sol Messinger, 55.95%; C: Lynn Witmer and Larry Himelein, 57.74%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – A: Judy Padgug and Stan Kozlowski, 61.57%; B: Mike Ryan and Fred Yellen, 60.65%; C: Helen Panza and Ed Drozen, 50.46%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – A: Gloria Georger and Chris Urbanekt, 56.25%; (tie) Sharon Benz and Stan Kozlowski, Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 54.17%; B/C: Terry Fraas and Ed Morgan, 51.39%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday noon – Victory point game. (Tie) Elaine Universal and Cathy Majewski, Rajarshi Roy and Chris Urbanek, Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 2 wins.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – Sharon Benz and Sue Neubecker, 62.50%; Jay Levy and Jim Gullo, 60.42%; Judy Padgug and Bud Seidenberg, 56.94%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Dorothy and Ted May, 68.8%; Bob Lederhouse and Art Morth, 55.2%; Sam Grossman and Ed Harman, 53.1%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – (Tie) Miriam Regnet and Elve Johnston, Ed Harman and Kathy Fenn, 60.42%; Walt Olszewski and Jan O’Mara, 54.17%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – Victory point game. Edith Moran and Anne Clancy, 41 vps; Kathy Fenn and Elve Johnston, 39 vps; Miriam Regnet and Roy Crocker, 27 vps.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Joe and Bobbi Huber, 58%; Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 53%; east-west, Mike Brown and Ron Fill, 60%; Kokila G. Chheda and Prem Lata Maheshwari, 54%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Dottie Potembski and Jerry Stange, 62.5%; Joan Mack and Dick Munschauer, 56.3%; east-west, Iris Friedman and Emily Wettlaufer, 63.5%; Adelle Denton and Perry Hoffman, 59.4%.

College Club Duplicate Wednesday – Cleo Alexander and Nancy Davidson, 78.57%; Camille Beecher and Carolann Besch, 59.82%; Beverly Thomas and Mary Vacanti, 51.78%.

