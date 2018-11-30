Driver taken by Mercy Flight after Niagara County crash

A driver was transported by Mercy Flight on Friday morning following a one-car crash in Cambria, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

The crash was reported at 8:44 a.m. near the intersection of Ridge Road (Route 104) and Lewiston-Cambria Townline Road (Route 429).

Police and sheriff's deputies located a black 2013 Chevrolet Camaro, which had gone several hundred feet off the road into a wooded area off Ridge Road after striking a guardrail, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The driver, whose name was withheld by authorities, suffered undisclosed injuries and was taken to Erie County Medical Center. His condition was not released early Friday afternoon.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.