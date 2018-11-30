CANFIELD, Lauren L.

CANFIELD - Lauren L. Of Attica, NY, suddenly November 27, 2018. Loving mother of Alayna LeRoy; beloved daughter of Paul (Carley) Bieleski, Jr. and Kourtney Canfield; dear fiance;e of Michael LeRoy; sister of Joshua Bieleski, Kaylee, Gavin, Aliya and Madilyn Mosier; step-daughter of David J. Mosier; granddaughter of Dennis Canfield, Sr., Nancy (Mike) Freeman and the late Kathleen Kozlowski and Paul Bieleski, Sr.; step-granddaughter of Diane and the late David F. Mosier; also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church, Alden, NY, Monday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Sunday 12-3 and 5-8 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Canfield family.