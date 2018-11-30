Buffalo woman charged in suspected child abuse case
A woman accused of whipping a juvenile with an extension cord is due in Buffalo City Court next month.
Chamill A. Satchell, 33, was arrested Tuesday morning, according to a police report. Satchell was accused of causing cuts and bruises to the victim's back in a home on Fennimore Avenue on Oct. 1.
Satchell, who was charged with second-degree assault, child endangerment and second-degree harassment, was impaired by alcohol after she was caught and then placed under arrest at Buffalo Police Headquarters at 11:15 a.m., according to the report.
She is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 18.
Story topics: buffalo/ Buffalo Police Department/ crime/ police
Share this article