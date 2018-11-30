Share this article

Buffalo woman charged in suspected child abuse case

A woman accused of whipping a juvenile with an extension cord is due in Buffalo City Court next month.

Chamill A. Satchell, 33, was arrested Tuesday morning, according to a police report. Satchell was accused of causing cuts and bruises to the victim's back in a home on Fennimore Avenue on Oct. 1.

Satchell, who was charged with second-degree assault, child endangerment and second-degree harassment, was impaired by alcohol after she was caught and then placed under arrest at Buffalo Police Headquarters at 11:15 a.m., according to the report.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 18.

Aaron Besecker – Aaron Besecker is a breaking news and criminal justice reporter for The Buffalo News. He has been a News staff reporter since 2007.
