West Seneca East's Shaun Dolac is the 2018 Player of the Year. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

Buffalo News football Players of the Year history (1977-2018)

*–Indicates co-Players of the Year

2018

Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East

2017

Matt Myers, West Seneca West

2016

Isaiah McDuffie, Bennett

2015

Tyree Brown, South Park

2014

TJ Wheatley, Canisius

2013

Jake Sisson, Jamestown

2012

Ryan Hunter, Canisius*

Qadree Ollison, Canisius*

2011

Chad Kelly, St. Joe’s

2010

Joe Licata, Williamsville South

2009

Pat McMahon, Sweet Home

2008

Capone Smith, Lackawanna

2007

Jackie Feggans, Cardinal O’Hara*

Reggie Garner, Cardinal O’Hara*

2006

Curtis Underwood, Lackawanna

2005

Naaman Roosevelt, St. Joe’s

2004

Zak Keltron, St. Francis

2003

Mike Blocho, Grand Island

2002

Jehuu Caulcrick, Clymer

2001

Dustin Ross, Salamanca

2000

Aaron Leeper, Jamestown

1999

Joe West, Lackawanna

1998

Sandro DeAngelis, St. Joe’s

1997

Frank Pavicich, Niagara-Wheatfield

1996

Frank Pavicich, Niagara-Wheatfield

1995

Malik Campbell, Turner-Carroll

1994

David Hinson, Jamestown

1993

Warren Miles, Lackawanna

1992

Teddy McDuffie, Grover Cleveland*

Anthony Scott, Grand Island*

1991

Bob McDonnell, Grand Island

1990

Randy Smith, Lockport

1989

Kevin Mason, West Seneca East*

Cliff Scott, Grand Island*

1988

Jim Snyder, Medina

1987

Mark Anderson, Orchard Park

1986

Ray Braxton, Lackawanna

1985

Kevin Deakin, St. Joe’s

1984

Dan Mettica, Williamsville South

1983

Daryl Johnston, Lew-Port

1982

Ken Johnson, Jamestown

1981

Shane Conlan, Frewsburg

1980

Ron Pitts, Orchard Park

1979

None

1978

Carl Chase, Canisius*

Alan Copeland, Lancaster*

1977

Mike Wallace, Fredonia

