Buffalo News football Players of the Year history (1977-2018)
*–Indicates co-Players of the Year
2018
Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
Jake Sisson, Jamestown
2012
2011
Chad Kelly, St. Joe’s
2010
Joe Licata, Williamsville South
2009
2008
2007
Jackie Feggans, Cardinal O’Hara*
Reggie Garner, Cardinal O’Hara*
2006
Curtis Underwood, Lackawanna
2005
2004
Zak Keltron, St. Francis
2003
2002
2001
2000
Aaron Leeper, Jamestown
1999
Joe West, Lackawanna
1998
Sandro DeAngelis, St. Joe’s
1997
Frank Pavicich, Niagara-Wheatfield
1996
Frank Pavicich, Niagara-Wheatfield
1995
Malik Campbell, Turner-Carroll
1994
David Hinson, Jamestown
1993
Warren Miles, Lackawanna
1992
Teddy McDuffie, Grover Cleveland*
Anthony Scott, Grand Island*
1991
Bob McDonnell, Grand Island
1990
Randy Smith, Lockport
1989
Kevin Mason, West Seneca East*
Cliff Scott, Grand Island*
1988
Jim Snyder, Medina
1987
Mark Anderson, Orchard Park
1986
Ray Braxton, Lackawanna
1985
Kevin Deakin, St. Joe’s
1984
Dan Mettica, Williamsville South
1983
Daryl Johnston, Lew-Port
1982
Ken Johnson, Jamestown
1981
Shane Conlan, Frewsburg
1980
Ron Pitts, Orchard Park
1979
None
1978
Carl Chase, Canisius*
Alan Copeland, Lancaster*
1977
Mike Wallace, Fredonia
