Buffalo News final football polls for 2018

Clymer/Sherman/Panama has been ranked first in the New York State Sportswriters Class D poll all season.

The Wolfpack received plenty of love during their season to remember, and now they are the Buffalo News' top small school team.

Clymer/Sherman/Panama’s reward for winning the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association title in flawless fashion is the No. 1 spot in the News’ final small schools poll, which includes Class B, Class C and Class D schools.

CSP completed a 13-0 run by defeating Section VII champion Moriah, 26-6, in the state final at the Carrier Dome last week.

It’s the fourth-year merged program’s first small schools poll championship as the Wolfpack became the first Section VI Class D champion since 2014 to win a state crown.

“That’s a great honor for us,” coach Ty Harper said.

CSP extended Western New York’s streak of at least one team winning a state championship each year since 2011. At least one area team has won a state title (NYSPHSAA or NYSCHSAA) in 10 of the past 11 seasons.

CSP received seven of the 10 first-place votes. Cheektowaga, the sectional champion in Class B, received two first-place votes and was ranked second. Cleveland Hill, the sectional champion in Class, received one first-place vote and was third. Cleveland Hill reached the state semifinals.

Meanwhile, state Class A runner-up West Seneca East went 11-2 and finished first in the final Buffalo News' large schools poll. It’s the first poll title for the Trojans, who captured their first Section VI title since 1981 by knocking off last year’s poll co-champion and defending state champion West Seneca West at New Era Field.

West Seneca East received seven of the nine first-places votes. Lancaster, which finished No. 2 in the poll, received one first-place vote and St. Francis, the Monsignor Martin champion, received the other first-place vote and finished fourth. West Seneca West was third among the large schools.

Buffalo News Football Polls

Brackets indicate first-place votes

*–Indicates tie in voting

Large Schools

Rank School (Class) Record Points LW

1 West Seneca East [7] (A) 11-2 86 4

2 Lancaster [1] (AA) 9-2 74 3

3 West Seneca West (A) 9-1 67 1

4 St. Francis [1] 5-7 54 NR

5 Bennett (AA) 7-3 47 2

6 Starpoint (A) 7-2 38 6

7 Canisius 5-5 36 5

8 Williamsville North (AA) 6-3 34 7

9 Grand Island 7-2 25 8

10 Orchard Park (AA) 6-3 17 10

Others receiving votes: St. Joe’s 11, South Park 5, Clarence 1.

Pollsters: Mark Adair (WNY Football Weekly), Sean Bruso (Lancaster assistant coach), Sibby Constantino (Trench Trophy), Rick Coburn (Trench Trophy), Dick Gallagher (WNY High School Sports), Tom Langworthy (Jamestown coach), John Lewis (Connolly Cup), Rich Robbins (Canisius coach), Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Dennis Sarow (Connolly Cup).

Small Schools Polls

Rank School (Class) Record Points LW

1 Clymer/Sherman/Panama [7] (D) 13-0 92 7

2 Cheektowaga [2] (B) 9-2 89 3

3 Cleveland Hill [1] (C) 10-2 85 4

4 Pioneer (B) 9-1 72 1

5 Southwestern (C) 9-1 61 2

6 Albion (B) 8-1 44 5

7 Fredonia/Brocton (B) 8-1 39 6

8 Wilson (C) 7-2 32 8

9 Maryvale (B) 5-3 18 9

10 Dunkirk (B) 6-2 8 10

Others receiving votes: Cardinal O’Hara 3, Maple Grove (D) 3, Randolph/Frewsburg (C) 2.

Pollsters: Adair, William Atlas (Wilson), Bruso, Constantino, Gallagher, Lewis, Sarow, Angelo Sciandra (Tonawanda assistant coach), Rodriguez, Ed Sciera (Trench Trophy), Jay Sirianni (Southwestern).