Buffalo man sentenced in connection with burglaries

A Buffalo man who burglarized nine gas stations in three counties over a 10-day period was committed Friday to an indeterminate sentence of 8 to 16 years in prison by State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The District Attorney's Office said between Oct. 17 and Oct. 27, 2017, James Trala, 31, and his half-brother, Phillip Muzzy Jr., 35, burglarized stores in Buffalo, Amherst, West Seneca, Holland, Wales and the Town of Tonawanda. The pair burglarized gas stations in Genesee and Wyoming counties, the District Attorney's Office said.

Law enforcement conducted surveillance and, on Oct. 28, 2017, the pair was apprehended, the District Attorney's Office said.

For the Erie County incidents, both pleaded guilty on all charges, the District Attorney's Office said.

Trala pleaded guilty to six counts of third-degree burglary, the District Attorney's Office said.

Muzzy pleaded guilty to four counts of third-degree burglary and was sentenced to an indeterminate 4 to 12 years in prison, the District Attorney's Office said.