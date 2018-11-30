How we see it: Picks for Bills-Dolphins game in Week 13

Vic Carucci

The Sabres aren’t the only local team trending upward. The fact it’s also happening with the Bills is not surprising, because, for one thing, they’ve reached the soft part of the schedule; the Dolphins are another in a line of mainly bad opponents in this stretch. For another, their offense has had enough time for some cohesion to develop within the offensive line, chemistry and timing to improve within a speed-infused receiving corps, and for everyone to have a better grasp of Brian Daboll’s scheme while he has done the same with offensive players. And Josh Allen’s big-time skills will only continue to grow as the defense keeps providing a solid foundation for the entire team. Bills, 35-14.

Jay Skurski

The Bills are as hot as they have been all season offensively. They are a confident bunch at the moment, returning to a place with plenty of positive vibes. The Buffalo secondary is playing at a dominant level, and has owned Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill in his career. Miami is dealing with significant injury issues – and the Dolphins aren’t good to be begin with. It should be a party all weekend long in South Florida, and that will continue with a narrow Bills win. Bills 20-17.

Mark Gaughan

Miami has one quality win, against Chicago. Aside from that, the Dolphins have beaten up some bad teams and haven’t played well of late. They’re not as good as their 5-6 record might suggest, and they’re all banged up this week at receiver and on the offensive line. Five points looks good. If the Bills can get a lead early, the front-running Florida fans will be no factor. One turnover or less and the Bills win. Bills, 20-19.

Jason Wolf

Ryan Tannehill is undefeated in his last seven starts at home and has at least three touchdown passes in three of his last four games in Miami. That level of productivity may not continue against the Bills’ top-ranked passing defense. But the Dolphins figure to win in a close game, particularly if Buffalo loses the turnover battle. Miami ranks third in the league in total takeaways. Dolphins, 23-20.

Rachel Lenzi

This is another one of those games where the Bills could be playing for – believe it or not – second place in the AFC East. It’s not a playoff berth, but the Bills have a chance to put together a three-game winning streak, aided by the play of Josh Allen, a revitalized passing game and the No. 2 defense in the NFL. The Dolphins lost fourth-quarter leads in the last two weeks, against Cincinnati and Indianapolis, and this is the perfect opportunity for the Bills to show they can execute. Bills, 27-21.