Play to Watch: Getting Miami LBs in space

Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso has speed but he won't be confused with Carolina All-Pro Luke Kuechly when it comes to play recognition and sure tackling. The Colts matched up their running backs with Alonso (No. 47) out of the backfield last week. This was a 19-yard pass to Nyheim Hines (No. 21).
Mark Gaughan – Mark Gaughan has been a sports writer at The Buffalo News for 35 years. He covers the Bills and the NFL and is a past president of the Pro Football Writers of America, as well as a past selector for Pro Football Hall of Fame.
