View from Vegas: Even as underdogs, Bills have trends in their favor

If we’re setting odds on NFL coaches making it through the end of the season, we have Adam Gase listed as the leading candidate to get pink-slipped before Black Monday.

On his updated resume, he should list "run the ball on 3rd-and-10" as his favorite offensive call. It’s what cost Miami a victory in Sunday’s loss at Indianapolis, and the deer-in-the-headlights look is Miami’s new face these days.

Making matters worse this week, since 1980, the Dolphins are 1-7 against the spread as home favorites in their seventh home game. Miami finishes with three of their last four on the road. They are also 3-7 straight up and against the spread in the last 10 games in this series.

The resurgent Bills are 4-1 against the spread as road underdogs between home games, and Buffalo is 15-2 against the spread as a road dog of three or more points against opponents coming off consecutive losses, including 7-0 against the spread in division games.

This looks like another choke job by the favored Dolphins.

Prediction: Bills over Miami by 3

Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at Playbook.com or @MarcLawrence.