Jordan Phillips has become key rotational piece on Bills' deep defensive line

Jordan Phillips has gone from early-season cut to waiver-wire acquisition to key cog on Buffalo's deep defensive line.

The Dolphins picked Jordan Phillips in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma but released him before Week 5 of this season. The Bills scooped up Phillips, and the acquisition has paid huge dividends.

The 6-foot-6, 341-pound defensive tackle has been an important rotational piece — typically running with the Bills' second-string that sees the field relatively often — who's halted the run and fared well when asked to get after the quarterback.

Here's how he performed in Buffalo's Week 12 win over Jacksonville.

vs. Jacksonville Jordan Phillips Pressures / Pass-rush snaps 2/8 Impact tackles 2 Missed tackles 0

Against the Jaguars, Buffalo rolled out a jumbo defensive tackle combination at times in the second half, with Star Lotulelei and Phillips on the field at the same time on the interior.

Phillips mostly has spelled Lotulelei but has been able to provide more pass-rush, despite having the height and weight of a mostly stationary space-eating nose tackle.

Here's how much of an impact Phillips has had on all three downs during his time in Buffalo this season.

Through Week 12 Jordan Phillips Pressures / Pass-rush snaps 11/93 Impact tackles 8 Missed tackles 3

For context, Lotulelei has six quarterback pressures on 165 pass-rushing snaps and the same amount of impact tackles as Phillips. The difference in pressure percentage is 11.3 percent for Phillips and 3.6 percent for Lotulelei.

However, Lotulelei has only missed one tackle to Phillips' three.

Heading into the Week 13 game against the Dolphins, his former team, Phillips is averaging 23.2 defensive snaps per game. His size and versatility have greatly benefited Buffalo's defensive efforts up front, as seemingly every member of the Bills' defensive line has been able to stay fresh thanks to a steady rotation.