BROWN, Andrew V., Sr.

BROWN - Andrew V., Sr. November 28, 2018. Of Cheektowaga, NY. Husband of the late Dorothy (nee Kolezek) for 69 years; dear father of Andrew, Jr. (Nancy) Brown, of South Carolina; loving grandfather of Stacey Todd and Jonathan (Alicia) Brown; brother of David (Rita) and the late Daniel (Jill), Jack, Vincent Brown and Patricia Lester; also survived by estranged son Michael (Kathleen), of Java, NY; grandfather of Michael, Jr. (Ashley) and Jennifer (Carl) Hyde. Visitation Saturday, 9-11 AM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), with services to follow at 11 AM. Andrew was a member of the Leonard Post, Junior Post, VFW 6251, a WWII veteran, and a longtime volunteer at Buffalo VA Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to Leonard Post appreciated. Condolences available at www.pacerfuneralhome.com