[BN] Blitz newsletter: Don't be fooled by Tre'Davious White's low interception total – he's playing great

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White logged four interceptions as a rookie and aimed for at least five in his second year.

With five games to play in the regular season (yes, really), White only has one interception on the season. But don't confuse his lack of takeaways with poor play.

According to stats from Pro Football Focus, White is one of the least-thrown-at defenders in the league. In other words, it's hard to get interceptions when your coverage is so good that other teams don't even throw the ball near you.

“People can be blinded by numbers,” White said. “They see a guy with five, six picks, but that can be deceiving. It's not necessarily that they're playing at a high level. I try to put great stuff on film so the real people that know football, watch the film, they know how I'm performing."

Thurman Thomas collaborating with ECC on scholarship, fundraiser: Thurman Thomas is leading a partnership that created a scholarship for three disadvantaged students per year at ECC that will cover full tuition, fees, books and related costs.

Bills' Robert Foster pays it forward for young fan at mall: Foster went up to a West Seneca teenager and told him he would pay for the boy's sneakers.

Corey Thompson's long road to NFL finally leads to Bills' active roster: Do you know about Corey Thompson? Here's your chance. Jay Skurski wrote about the young linebacker who redshirted three times at LSU.

NFL picks for Week 13: All three pickers are taking the Bills +5.5 this week. It used to be a bad omen when the News' pickers unanimously took the Bills, but with fewer writers making picks this season, maybe it's not so bad. Milt Northrop projected a 23-21 Dolphins win in his Week 13 bettors guide, but the Bills would cover that, too.

Trent Murphy somewhat quiet in return from injury: Murphy returned after missing three games and recorded two quarterback pressures on Blake Bortles.

