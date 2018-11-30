$5.1 million secured for D'Youville's Health Professions Hub
Catholic Health System has obtained $5.1 million from Community Partners of Western New York to support development of a Health Professions Hub at D'Youville College.
Construction of the hub on the D'Youville campus is expected to begin in summer 2019 and be completed in fall 2020.
The hub will create a learning environment for students, while offering families in the West Side neighborhood access to primary care services.
