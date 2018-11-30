Niagara hockey loses to Western Michigan

Niagara couldn’t take advantage of a man advantage for the final 2 minutes, 40 seconds and fell 3-2 to Western Michigan in Kalamazoo, Mich., Friday night.

The Purple Eagles (7-7-1) pulled goalie Brian Wilson for the final two-plus minutes of the game and generated five shots on goal, but were denied by Broncos goalie Trevor Gorsuch.

Western Michigan (7-7-1) took a 2-0 lead in the first nine minutes of the contest. Niagara cut the lead to 2-1 in the second period when Justin Kendall lined a shot through Gorsuch at the 2:22 mark. Western Michigan pushed the lead to 3-1 on Ethen Frank’s second goal of the game at the 14:46 mark.

The Purple Eagles got a goal by Noah Delmas to account for the final score.

Niagara and Western Michigan will conclude their two-game series today at 7 p.m.

Canisius falls to Army

Nick Hutchison scored two goals, but it wasn’t enough as Canisius lost 5-4 to Army at West Point.

Ian Edmondson gave the Griffs (5-8-1, 4-7-1 Atlantic Hockey Association) a 1-0 lead just 2:28 into the contest. Army (8-7-1, 7-5-1) tied it 1:17 later on a goal by Daniel Haider and then took a 2-1 lead on a goal by Dominic Franco. Canisius also got a goal from Austin Alger.

Canisius and Army will complete their two-game set today at 4 p.m.