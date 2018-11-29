WOZNIAK, Earlene L. (Weaver)

Of Lackawanna, NY. November 24, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Henry F. Wozniak; dearest mother of Nanette (Juan) Casado, Kristen Kuwik, Ashley (Vinny) Torres, and the late Jason Ramirez; cherished grandmother of seventeen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; daughter of Betty (nee Ehrhart) Weaver and the late Lee Allison; sister of Debbie (late Charles) Adkins, Susan (late Ken) Nugent, Gayle (Rusty) MacPeek and the late Kenny (late Jenny) Weaver; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Saturday 4-8 PM with a chapel service following at 8 PM.