WISNIEWSKI, Theodore F.

WISNIEWSKI - Theodore F. Joined the love of his life on November 25, 2018. He was born and raised in Buffalo, New York, moving to Highlands, North Carolina a few years ago, where he lived with his son at The Mountain. For Ted, the Mountain was a place of healing and acceptance. He was the beloved husband of Pauline C. (nee Harry); brother to Thomas F.; devoted father of Najhe (Dave) Danglis, Amber (Mark) Zych, Dawn Kotin, Theodore (Wendy) and Christopher (Heather), and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. For much of his life, he and his wife were involved in giving back to the community. He will be dearly missed. If desired, donations to The Mountain Retreat and Learning Center in Highlands, North Carolina, would be welcome.