Williamsville tops Msgr. Martin in girls hockey

Emma Roland scored two goals, one an empty-net tally, and assisted on another to lead Williamsville to a 5-3 win against Monsignor Martin in its WNY Girls Ice Hockey Federation opener at Amherst Northtowns Center.

Claire O’Donnell, a freshman, and Ella Huntley, an eighth grader at Heim Middle School, had the other goals for Williamsville. Ally Major and Vanessa Willick had assists while sophomore Elizabeth Timby stopped 25 of the 28 shots she faced.

Alyssa Piazza (Sacred Heart) had a goal and an assists for Monsignor Martin (1-1). Freshman Lara Beecher (Nardin) and junior Jackie Klawon (Sacred Heart) had the other goals for Monsignor Martin. Caleigh Pfalzer (St. Mary’s), Izzy Friedman (Nardin) and Kayla Kasprzak (Sacred Heart) had assists. Grace Harrington (Mount Mercy) stopped 25 of 29 shots she faced.

Kaitlyn Morris scored three times while Sarah Mruk, Emma Cooper and Jackie Supples had single tallies for Hamburg/Eden/West Seneca (HEWS) in a 6-2 triumph against the new Niagara County team (0-2) at Hockey Outlet in Wheatfield. Natalie O’Brien scored twice for NC.

Miske leads Flames to win

Madelyn Miske and Rachel Romanowski, two seniors in their fourth season of girls varsity basketball at Williamsville East, teamed up for 27 points to lead the Flames against visiting Orchard Park, 34-30, Wednesday night in a nonleague game between ECIC teams.

Miske had 15 points, including four 3-pointers, while Romanowski added 12 points.

Orchard Park, which went 12-0 in winning ECIC I last season but lost its two top scorers and four other seniors from that team, was led by freshman center Madison Stevenson, who had 12 points.

Cortinea Smith scored 19 to lead Hutch-Tech over Niagara Falls, 68-41. De’zhauna Newsome had 11 for Hutch.