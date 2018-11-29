Weekend warmup: December to start warmer than November

When November's weather data is finally put to rest at midnight Saturday, it will go down as one of Buffalo's coldest on record.

December isn't expected to start out that way.

In fact, the warmest temperatures in weeks are forecast and should melt most or all of the 5.7 inches of snow that fell Wednesday at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Highs on Saturday are expected in the low to mid 40s with low to mid 50s expected on Sunday, the National Weather Service forecasts.

Rain is likely though.

The last time the mercury in Buffalo even toe-touched 50 degrees came Nov. 7.

Heading into today, this month was Buffalo's coldest November since 1976, and the city's eighth coldest November on record with an average temperature of just 35.8 degrees. That's more than 5 degrees colder than average.

In between now and the weekend, expect chilly temperatures to continue to round out the month.

Chances for snow showers are in the forecast today, the weather service said. Otherwise, it should be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-30s.

Overnight, temperatures are expected to dip to about 30 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and slight chances for snow showers just before dawn Friday, the weather service said.

There's a 50/50 shot at some snow showers followed by mixed precipitation and then afternoon rain showers on Friday with highs expected in the upper 30s, forecasters said.

Buffalo's average high temperature for the end of November and start of December is in the low 40s.

Forecasts show conditions turn cooler again early next week with daytime highs sliding from about 40 degrees Monday into the mid-30s Tuesday and low 30s again on Wednesday with chances for rain or snow showers in the forecast all of those days, the weather service said.

The 5.7 inches of snow Wednesday in Buffalo brought the monthly snowfall total at 13.4 inches, which is about twice what the normal snowfall is.

But, it paled in comparison to what some of the snow totals were south of Buffalo in ski country.

About 3 feet of snow was logged in Perrysburg in northern Cattaraugus County, according to reports. And, Celoron, Randolph and South Dayton each picked up more than 2 feet of snow.